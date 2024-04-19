Mingoes pick Baha Jrs apart with 10-0 win

THE University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team seemingly could not be stopped against BahaJrs in Bahamas Football Association action recently at the Roscoe A.L. Davies Field.

The Mingoes started early and didn’t let up on Baha en route to a 10-0 win.

Leading the charge for The Mingoes was the formidable forward Stanley Grand Pierre, who showcased his scoring prowess by netting an impressive four goals - with three of them in the first half alone (5th, 8th and 14th minutes).

Not to be outdone, Ronaldo Green demonstrated his finesse with the ball, slotting in two (29th and 51st minutes) goals with precision, while Marc Ville (11th minute), Kevin Thomas (35th minute), and O’Bryan Hinds (53rd minute) each contributed a goal to the tally.

The Mingoes’ brilliance wasn’t solely confined to the scorers’ list. With Morgan Wood orchestrating the midfield with finesse, Marc Ville delivering three crucial assists, Hinds providing a pivotal assist, and Green adding two more assists.

Even BahaJr’s inadvertent own goal (77th minute) only served to bolster the Mingoes’ advantage, propelling them further ahead on the scoreboard and solidifying their dominance.

“It wasn’t really a tough game for us,” Hinds said. “We got the win and the three points overall and that’s what matters. We want to keep pushing strong to end the season.”

The Mingoes now sit in second spot in the league with a 12-2-3 (win-draw-loss) record for 38 points.



BahaJrs have a 1-3-12 record.

The Western Warriors sit in first place with a 15-1-0 record for 46 points.

The Mingoes next play Dynamos FC 3:30pm Sunday at The Roscow A.L. Davies Field.