TRUDEAU PLEDGE ON AID TO HAITI – Canadian PM also promises climate change funding

AS he addressed regional leaders at the 44th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday pledged to offer $44m in funding to aid Caribbean countries in the fight against climate change, while also unveiling his nation’s plans to help bring stability to Haiti.

He said Canada will deploy navy vessels to conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast in the coming weeks.

In a 13-minute long speech to government heads yesterday, Mr Trudeau, who is among dozens of leaders in The Bahamas attending the three-day CARICOM meeting, also spoke on the vexing issues of gun smuggling and human trafficking. He committed his nation to providing $1.8m in support for the further strengthening of border and maritime security in the Caribbean.

He also said Canada was working to expand and simplify access for trusted travellers from CARICOM countries and others in the region.

With respect to climate change, Mr Trudeau said the environmental threat was real and promised over $40m in funding support which he said will go towards several CARICOM and regional projects geared towards building climate resilience.

“With many small island nations here today, you know better than anyone threats posed by powerful storms that are increasing in strength and frequency to the threats rising sea levels pose, climate change is here, and it is real,” he told government heads at the Baha Mar resort.

Mr Trudeau said he knew access to climate and concessional funding was one of many challenges Caribbean countries faced when responding to the effects of climate change and committed Canada to doing what it can to assist them.

“Today, I am announcing $44.8m in new funding to tackle the climate crisis in the Caribbean,” he revealed. “This funding will support projects with regional organisations like the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre and the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund that will improve marine and coastal ecosystem management, increase water security and help governments better respond to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.”

Other topics being discussed at CARICOM include food and energy security, irregular migration and assistance for Haiti. The high level talks end today.

While speaking on the crisis in Haiti, Mr Trudeau said Canada, like many other countries, was greatly concerned by the increasing turmoil there and added that the toll of human suffering in the troubled nation was something that weighed heavily on his mind.

He said while Canada has already provided support to Haiti, the country wanted to give more assistance and announced plans to deploy Canadian navy vessels to assist with surveillance there and also maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast.

This comes amid increased illegal migration activity from Haiti, with many leaving the crisis torn nation to seek a better way of life.

“We’ve provided direct support to bolster the Haitian National Police so that Haiti has the tools and support to solve this situation, including deploying surveillance aircraft and vital strategic security equipment and vehicles and additional delivery of emirates vehicles in the coming days,” Mr Trudeau added.

“And today, I am announcing that Canada will also deploy the Royal Canadian Navy vessels to conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast in the coming weeks.”

He also pledged $12.3m in humanitarian assistance for Haiti and an additional $10m to support the International Office on Migration to support Haitian migrants.

As it relates to sanctions, he revealed that targeted sanctions have already been imposed on 15 people who have abused their power to support criminal activity in Haiti and said, “Today, I am announcing a sixth round of autonomous sanctions against two more individuals.”

Prime Minister Trudeau said “now is the moment” for leaders to join hands to come up with solutions to restore peace to Haiti.

“Together, with CARICOM, Canada and our international partners can help Haitians bring an end to the crisis and build a better and more hopeful future for their country,” he said.

Following his address, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, who is also the chairman of CARICOM, thanked Mr Trudeau for his empathy and commitment to addressing regional issues of concern and “putting your money where your mouth is”.

“We thank you for that,” Mr Davis said, “and, of course, the stabilisation of Haiti’s institutions, infrastructure and communities is integral to the security of the Caribbean region and to its future.”