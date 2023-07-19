Campers showcase creativity with original camp theme song on the UN’s SDGs

A SONG has been created by children at a summer camp to capture the spirit of goals set by the United Nations aiming towards sustainability.

The Sustainable Me camp seeks to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship among children - and during the first week of camp participants created the song, showcasing their creativity and talent as they rap about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The collaboration between campers and counsellors saw everyone contribute to the lyrics, melody and rhythm.

Inspired by the 17 SDGs set forth by the United Nations, the lyrics of the theme song reflect the campers’ understanding of these global goals and their commitment to taking action.

“Our campers are the voices of change, and this theme song beautifully captures their passion and dedication to making a difference,” said camp director Kya Nguyen. “We are immensely proud of their creativity and their ability to express complex ideas in an engaging and memorable way.”

The creation of the theme song was a collaborative process led by Grammy award-winning producer and camp counselor Cy Fyre, who encourages campers to think critically, collaborate, and express themselves during the camp’s weekly music sessions.

“Working with the campers on this theme song has been an incredible experience,” Mr Fyre said.



“Their passion and creativity are truly inspiring. Music has the power to bring people together and convey powerful messages, and this song encapsulates the campers’ commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. I am honoured to be a part of this journey and help them amplify their voices through music.”

The song will be available for download on several streaming platforms in the upcoming weeks. It can be heard in full now by visiting the camp’s Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SUSCAMP.

The Sustainable Me Summer Camp runs until August 11 at the New Covenant Baptist Church.

To learn more about the camp, visit: https://www.sustainableme.org/summer-camp.