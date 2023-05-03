Demolition to start with burned buildings at International Bazaar

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Demolition of the fire-damaged buildings in the International Bazaar will start on Wednesday, the Grand Bahama Port Authority Ltd has announced.

The structures that will be taken down are located in the Asian and African section, where a massive fire occurred in November 2021.

In a press statement on Tuesday, GB Port Authority said it is the sixth demolition process for 2023 in the Port area.

The former Bloneva Building on East Mall Drive, downtown, Freeport, was also recently demolished.

According to the GBPA, the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU), their president Darrin Woods, his executive members, and Christopher Paine, president of the International Bazaar Owners Association, responded positively to their appeal to remove the building from the city’s landscape.

“We urged other building owners of remaining fire-damaged and derelict buildings to liaise with the GBPA in the continued spirit of cooperation to complete the removal of compromised structures,” according to the statement.

The GBPA said the structures are unattractive and potentially hazardous.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of the public and it is necessary that the fire damaged structures be demolished,” it stated.

People are asked to stay away from the condemned site while demolition activities are ongoing.

The GBPA said it is continuing efforts to address dilapidated buildings and structures throughout the city.

It is noted that collaboration with building owners and stakeholders is continuing. They will also continue to work with the government of The Bahamas on approving the amendments to the bylaws that will empower the GBPA to effectively and efficiently address the remainder of derelict buildings in the International Bazaar and other dilapidated structures within Freeport.