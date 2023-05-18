Campbell concerned port opening bad for Bay Street

By RASHAD ROLLE

CENTREVILLE MP Jomo Campbell said he is concerned tourist attractions downtown will lose visitors and suffer a slow death after the Nassau Cruise Port opens.

He also questioned when the company would “fulfil its obligation to invest $8m towards the beautification of downtown”, calling this essential.

The $300m port is expected to officially open on May 26.

Mr Campbell noted the facility is in his constituency.

“I fully understand the need to provide a welcoming environment for visitors to our country,” he said as legislators debated amendments to Antiquities Monuments and Museum Corporation (AMMC) laws.

“As the world’s second most popular cruise port, Nassau must have a terminal that complements our tourism product. However, we must remain concerned that certain tourist attractions in the downtown area will receive less visitor traffic and, as a result, may die a slow and painful death. We must do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen.”

Mr Campbell noted some of his constituents work as straw vendors.

“Straw vendors have been selling products in Rawson Square since the 1950s,” he said. “The Straw Market and several straw market vendors have played significant roles in our nation’s history. While we can all agree that there are perhaps some improvements needed in the Straw Market, I truly hope that straw vendors see an increase in business and not a decline.”

Mr Campbell also expressed hope that the port’s opening will encourage owners of buildings downtown to renovate and clean up their properties.

“Far too many of the buildings in the downtown area have been abandoned, neglected, and are in a state of terrible decay,” he said. “To the visitor exiting the Nassau Cruise Port, the sight of these dilapidated structures could not be attractive.

“As I have said before, developments that involve historical sites and are of great national value, such as the Nassau Cruise Port, must complement national growth. These developments must be rewarding for all stakeholders and, most especially, the Bahamian people.”