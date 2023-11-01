Buckeye resolves odour issue that affected residents living nearby in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BUCKEYE Bahamas Hub said it had resolved an odour issue that affected nearby Grand Bahama residents last week.

The source of the odour was traced to one of the oil tanks at the facility, according to a company official.

Kim Pratt, manager of government relations at Buckeye, said measures have been put in place, and the odour has subsided in affected areas.

She said the complaints are being monitored.

Last Friday, Buckeye Partners became aware of nuisance odours near its Buckeye Bahamas Hub facility.

The company reported local wind conditions exacerbated the spread of odours to nearby residential areas.

Buckeye conducted investigations into the underlying cause of the odour.

In a press statement the company released Friday, Buckeye said it was evaluating temporary measures to reduce the odorous nuisance.

Buckeye also said it monitored vapour concentrations and did not find levels above acceptable safety limits.

The company said the safety of its workforce, the communities where it operates, and the environment are important.