Govt investigating oil spill at Buckeye Bahamas jetty terminal in Grand Bahama

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after an oil spill in waters at the Buckeye Bahamas Hub jetty terminal off Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama.

Around 6am yesterday, some of an estimated five to ten barrels of oil spilt into the surrounding water, though there was no impact on the shoreline.

The Ministry of Transport and Housing has launched an investigation into the spill.

In a statement, Buckeye Partners said fuel oil was released from a pressurised loading arm at Berth 8 at its marine terminal.

The company said it deployed booms and initiated product recovery measures per its emergency response plans.

It said the source of the release had been secured, with no ongoing product release.

“Buckeye has notified the Grand Bahama Port Authority, as well as the Bahamas Department of Environmental Health Services, and will coordinate closely with them and other authorities throughout the cleanup process,” the company said.

Buckeye said it would investigate the cause of the incident.

“As always, the safety of our workforce, the communities in which we operate, and the environment is our top priority,” the company said. “We continue to actively monitor the situation, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The Ministry of Transport and Housing said Port Department officials have been monitoring response efforts.

Oil containment booms were erected around the source of the spill, where a vast vessel had been docked at the jetty. Smaller emergency response vessels were helping about two miles offshore.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources in New Providence are expected to travel to Grand Bahama on Thursday to assess the impact.

Although the spill amount is unknown, Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, expressed relief at the quick response to contain the spill.

“The emergency crew sprung into action, and it gives me comfort that the team was immediately deployed to mitigate any damage to the environment,” he said.

He said he was assured that crews would continue to monitor areas along the shore in the next few days.

After learning of the spill, Save the Bays, an environmental group, went into Hepburn Town, Eight Mile Rock, to assess the situation at Lover’s Beach.

From their initial observations, the organisation reported the spill did not reach the shoreline but that an odour was detected.

Save the Bays chairman Joseph Darville, who is also chairman of Waterkeepers Bahamas, noted that Lover’s Beach is a vital marine resource for many local communities.

“During our assessment, we witnessed the presence of four boats approximately two miles offshore, seemingly working to mitigate the effects of the spill,” said Mr Darville. “This response effort extended for a considerable distance from the jetty.”

“We acknowledge the efforts of the authorities and emergency responders who swiftly addressed this incident. We urge the responsible agencies to ensure a thorough clean-up operation, verifying that all necessary measures are taken to prevent any lasting environmental damage.”

The Grand Bahama Port Authority is aware of the incident.

“The relevant governmental agencies have been notified, and all stakeholders have moved swiftly to address the spill,” the authority said.