Cooper calls Retail Street opening at Lucaya ‘a comeback moment’

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper said the opening of the Prop Club and Retail Street signals a return of an enhanced level of service at the Grand Lucayan Resort.

He commended the Lucayan Renewal Holding Board for its decision to spend the money needed to get the facility back up and operating at the property.

Mr Cooper noted that the full opening of the Grand Lucayan Resort and the development of a world-class airport is expected in due course in Grand Bahama.

“The reopening of the Prop Club is a commitment to providing an enhanced level of service at Grand Lucayan Resort,” he said.

“It reminds us all of the glory days of the Grand Lucayan Resort and I like to call this a comeback moment. Retail Street was a busy and vibrant buzzing shopping area in the heyday of this resort.”

Minister Cooper believes it will improve the tourist product, and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“It is a demonstration we are not sitting on our hands in the Grand Lucayan Resort, we are using what we have to create opportunities, to generate activity and traffic that will benefit vendors at Port Lucaya Marketplace, and create beach access for residents as well as tourists that come for day trips and stopover,” he added.

He hopes Retail Street will also be a venue for artists to display Bahamian culture.

“In due course, we are going to continue to build on the tourism ecosystem right here by ultimately fully opening this resort and world-class airport, and both of those things are going to happen. Both will get done. And we will continue to build on the product,” he promised.

Mr Cooper expressed optimism about the future of Grand Bahama, indicating the airlines and cruise lines are interested in the destination.

He mentioned the upcoming relaunch of direct flights from Raleigh and encouraged residents to support the new service.

Of the 16 island destinations in The Bahamas, the minister reported that Grand Bahama is the fastest-growing stop-over destination, with 65 percent growth year over year, second only to Bimini.

He also indicated that Grand Bahama has the fastest-growing level of air arrivals anywhere in the Bahamas at 47 percent year over year.

Mr Cooper believes more spots like the Prop Club will reawaken the destination and provide a vibrant nightlife scene.

“It is because of the traffic we have seen that the board is suitably justified in spending the money to ensure that PC is properly opened in grand style,” he said.

Minister Cooper said he is confident about the possibilities at Grand Lucayan Resort and GB, which plays a pivotal role in the growth and revitalisation of the economy of The Bahamas.