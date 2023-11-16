Burna Boy concert coming December 16

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

GLOBAL afro beats sensation Burna Boy will headline a musical extravaganza at Carnival Grounds next month.

DJ Ovadose will host the event on December 16, which Foreign Currency –– the promotions and event management company that organised Tarrus Riley’s recent concert –– is organising.

The event is scheduled to run from 4pm to 4am the next day, officials said at a press conference yesterday.

Bahamian artists such as Natural Empress, Rika C and Mighty Pencil will participate, as will DJs from the 103.5 The Beat radio house: Tank, Melody and Chilly.

Tickets for the event, which are available internationally and went on sale on Friday, can be purchased at the box office of The Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium or online at foreigncurrencypromotions.com.

Tickets for paid parking, which will also be available for the event, can be purchased at the box office of The Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium or online at NSA-Bahamas.com/tickets.

Javon Williams, events manager for The National Sports Authority (NSA), urged Bahamians to grab tickets quickly because access to the area will be restricted.

“If you don’t have a paid ticket, and that’s a ticket in terms of the event or parking, you won’t even be able to get in past the entrance to the Sports Centre itself,” he said, adding this will be a first for the NSA.

“The NSA has created a plan that involves 10 parking zones for this concert. Those parking zones will be paid parking zones. Those parking lots will be secured by police and by security guards. And the pricing structure for those lots will be based on proximity to the concert grounds.

“The NSA will be providing a map of all of our paid parking lots by Monday. And we will also provide information in regards to shuttles that will be provided for one of two of those parking lots that would be further away from the facility.”

Royal Bahamas Police Force Officer Leonard Barr said police would ensure the event venue and parking lot are properly manned and secured.

Antoyne Hinsey, president and managing director of Sound Crate Group Limited, an audio, video and lighting company, said investments in the stage and setup are unprecedented for the country. He said his company has been working on the stage for the past two months in addition to a laser show and other surprises.

He said the company is partnering with L-Acoustics, “the number one speaker in the world”.

“Coachella, BBC, all use the same speakers,” he said. “We have made a significant investment of $2 million in these speakers, which have just touched our shores.”

Gershon Major, CEO of the Verizon Media Group and Paramount Systems Limited, representing 103.5 The Beat, said the station would give away VIP and general admission tickets through its radio shows over the next few weeks.

Organisers said the Spilligate23 event, named after a Bahamian term, will be an annual event.