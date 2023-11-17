Triple murder accused gets eight month sentence for violation of bail conditions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN on bail accused of a triple murder was sentenced to eight months in prison after he admitted to consistently failing to sign into his local police station.

Magistrate Raquel Whymms charged Eltarrio Munroe, Jr, 20, with 16 counts of violation of bail conditions.

Munroe was on release pending murder charges before the Supreme Court for the fatal shooting of Kenneth Eulin, Gromyko Symonette and Justin Cash as they stood outside a house on Prison Lane on October 29, 2021.

Munroe failed to sign in to his local police station 16 times between July 3 and October 30.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Munroe was sentenced to eight months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.