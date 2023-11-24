PHA Supplies Management Agency distributes Thanksgiving lunches

The Public Hospital Authority’s Supplies Management Agency distributed Thanksgiving lunches to hundreds of residents in the Nassau Street community on Friday.

Dominic Williams, Director of Supply Management at PHA, said 150 hot meals were prepared and groceries were distributed.

This initiative was aimed at giving back to the community in the hope of making a difference, Mr Williams said.

“We relocated our main warehouse to Nassau Street in the former Jimmy's building and we thought it a bit fitting with Thanksgiving that we do outreach to the Nassau Street community,” he said.

“So, the staff have so gratefully donated canned goods, and we have all got together to prepare a hot meal.”

Mr Williams said his team intends to become a pivotal part of the community, calling this initiative the first of many.

“It's just a small token to the community so that we can make our presence felt and it’s a way to give back,” he added.

“It will be the first of many, you know, we want to continue to be a community partner and we want to make sure that we do as much as we could.”

A supporter, who asked to remain anonymous, said she appreciated the gesture.

“I have lived in this community for a while and I am appreciative for this gesture.

“This has made my day a little bit easier.”