NPBA action: Rockets, Regulators in the win column

ON Monday night, the Leno Regulators and Discount Distributors Rockets pulled off wins in division one and two men’s basketball action for the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

The Leno Regulators defeated the Brandon Deli Kings 79-67 in game two of Monday’s double header.

Meanwhile, the newly-named Michael Boshang Cooper division two Rockets blew past the Javon Medical Shockers 82-67 to earn a 15-point victory.

Division One

Leading the way in scoring for the Regulators was Alexander Rolle. In more than 30 minutes of action, he dropped a game-high 27 points and pulled down 14 boards to mail in a dominant double-double.

Defensively, Rolle also stole the ball five times and on offence he shot 9-for-19 on a 47.4 per cent shooting clip.

The Kings jumped ahead by six in the opening quarter behind the efforts of Levanti Roberts, who finished with 17 points and four rebounds in the contest.

Despite the Kings having a 22-16 advantage going into the second quarter, Trujillo Darville Jr knocked down a go-ahead three pointer to make the score 30-26 in favour of the Regulators.

The lead changed on multiple occasions but two made free throws by Roberts put the Kings up 38-34 going into halftime.

The third period began and the Regulators took over and extended the lead by 10 (53-43) as the Kings fell behind. They ended the quarter 60-52. In the final quarter, it was all the Regulators as the Kings never managed to regain their footing in the game and fell to their opponents.

Division Two

The division two Rockets had three players score in double digits to help drop the Shockers by 15. Quebell Martin and Kevin Rolle poured in 16 points apiece in the NPBA regular season game.

Martin was efficient on offence. He made four of his nine baskets and canned seven shots at the charity stripe.

The ball game was tightly-contested between the division two teams as the Shockers were only able to create a three-point separation on the scoreboard (21-18) after the first quarter.

The second quarter began and the Rockets quickly evened the score at 25 following a smooth layup by Kevin Rolle. They capitalised on their opportunities and went up by seven (38-31) to close out the half.

The Shockers were back on top again after the third quarter leading 58-53, but after a made two-pointer by Quiandre Robsinson at 1:59 the Rockets were too far ahead on the scoreboard.

The Rockets outrebounded the Shockers 72 to 47 on the glass.

Lamont McPhee posted a 26 points and 11 rebound double-double in a losing effort.

Additionally, his fellow teammate Joshua Anderson scored 20 points, reeled in eight rebounds and stole the ball four times in the game.

On Wednesday, the Sand Dollar High Flyers face off against the BIBT Great Whites in division two action at 7:30pm.

Division one will feature the Island Development Rebels versus the Sand Dollar High Flyers at 8:30pm.