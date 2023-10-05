Speech from the Throne: Free wi-fi for low income communities

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration has committed to providing low-income communities free internet access.

“This will help to ensure that every student in school can access the internet so that no child is left behind because of their economic or social circumstances,” Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said yesterday during the Speech from The Throne.

Wayde Watson, a parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, told The Tribune the provision of free wi-fi will go beyond the previous initiative, which provided free wi-fi in parks.

Mr Watson said under the wi-fi in parks initiative, wi-fi was installed in at least two parks in every constituency in the country.

According to the Speech from the Throne, the Davis administration will also introduce the Urban Renewal Authority Bill to establish an Urban Renewal Authority.

“Every Bahamian’s quality of life should be enhanced by legislation which will be put forward to ensure public access and right of way to beaches, by requiring at least one public access to every beach,” Governor General Pratt said.

“My government will restructure the monthly assistance programme for seniors or other eligible persons, that can be used to cover the costs of food, electricity or water.”

“My government will fulfil its promise and increase benefits for people with disabilities. My government will also provide the much-needed post-school-age facility for persons with disabilities.”

The Davis administration will also undertake a “root and branch” review of the energy sector, given the high costs associated with electricity in the country.

Governor General Pratt said the administration would introduce a Liquid Natural Gas Bill to assist with lowering carbon emissions by providing a legislative and regulatory framework for developing liquid natural gas generation. It would also serve to regulate the “bunkering and blending” liquid natural gas facilities in the country.