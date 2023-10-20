Two Bahamians, Florida man in court on guns and ammunition charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamians and a Florida man were charged in Freeport Magistrate’s Court with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in connection with a police raid early this week.

Jerome Baptiste, 52, of Pinehurst Drive, South Bahamia, was arraigned on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition with intent to supply. The incident is alleged to have occurred on Friday, October 13.

Baptiste was granted $12,000 bail with one or two sureties. He is ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device and sign in at Central Police Station before 6pm.

He was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs. He pleaded guilty and was granted a conditional discharge to keep the peace for one year and to pay a fine of $250.

If he fails to pay, Baptiste will have to pay an additional fine of $750 or six months in prison.

The cases were adjourned to March 25, 2024.

Robert Willington, 23, of Miami, Florida, was also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition with intent to supply.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted $7,000 cash bail. Willington will be outfitted with an ankle monitor and ordered to sign in at the Crooked Island Police Station every Monday.

The case was adjourned to March 25, 2024.

Also charged was Raphel Francois of Hearn Lane, Freeport. He pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition with intent to supply.

He was granted $12,000 cash bail with one or two sureties. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and sign in at the Crooked Island Police Station every Monday before 6 pm.

The case was adjourned to March 25, 2024.

The incident is in connection with the alleged discovery of a number of illegal firearms and ammunition at a residence on Hearne Lane. Police reportedly recovered three high-powered rifles, six pistols, and more than 500 rounds of various types of ammunition.