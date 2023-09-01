Woman accused of making false kidnapping report

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old mother was granted $2,000 bail after she was accused of making a false kidnapping report claiming that a man tried to abduct her 2-year-old daughter at a food store last week.

Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged the woman with making a false report.

She allegedly reported to police that a man tried to snatch her young child from a grocery cart while she shopped at a store in the southwestern district of New Providence at around 9am on August 29. This report led authorities to detain 50-year-old Darren Major.

However, after a thorough investigation by police and a review of surveillance footage, it was determined that her report was a fabrication.

The woman pleaded not guilty to the offence. After being granted $2,000 bail with one or two sureties, the accused was informed that she is expected to sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station on the last Sunday of every month. She was also warned not to interfere with any of the witnesses in this case.

The trial will begin on October 25.