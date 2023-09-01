Woman charged in drive-by shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A woman was remanded to prison yesterday for her alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting on Rupert Dean Lane last week that left a 25-year-old man dead and a four-year-old boy injured.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Marquella Dean, 25, with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Ms Dean and other suspects reportedly drove to a residence on Rupert Dean Lane and Ferguson Street in a Japanese vehicle around 7.30pm on August 24. They allegedly got out of the car with guns and opened fire toward Dario Dawkins, Anton Davis and a four-year-old boy. The suspects then got back in their vehicle and fled the scene.

While two other victims were successfully treated in the hospital, Dawkins died.

The child suffered from a gunshot wound to his left ankle.

Dean was told the matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). She will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until, or unless, the higher court grants her bail.

Her VBI is set for service on November 23.