Man in custody on charge of molesting 5-year-old boy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of molesting a 5-year-old boy three times this year.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Lashorn Brown, 19, with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex and two counts of indecent assault.

Brown allegedly inappropriately touched a five-year-old boy’s private parts on two separate occasions between July 1 and 31 in New Providence.

Brown is further accused of having unlawful sexual relations with the same minor between August 1 and 31.

Brown was informed that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment, which is due for service on October 24.