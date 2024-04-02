Team Bahamas wins 33 medals, second overall

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada — Team Bahamas dominated the field events at the 51st CARIFTA Games hosted in St George’s, Grenada, for their fifth straight second place finish over the Easter weekend.

Last year’s host country had a total of 33 medals including nine gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze.

Jamaica won the CARIFTA Track and Field Championships for the 38th year in a row, collecting 83 medals which included 44 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze.

Trinidad and Tobago was third on the medal standings with 27 medals.

CARIFTA Records

Three Bahamians are now CARIFTA record holders in the girls and boys pole vault (open) as well as the under-17 girls javelin throw event.

Scott came into the CARIFTA Games with a lot of momentum on her side but it would no doubt be a fight to the finish between her and previous CARIFTA record holder Kamera Strachan. The top javelin throwers did not disappoint and truly pushed each other to the brink in the field event.

Strachan, who broke the CARIFTA javelin record last year, pulled off a heave of 46.97m on her third attempt which had already eclipsed her former record of 46.07m.

Scott made the record her own on the third attempt where she posted a mark of 52.53m which also earned her the CARIFTA gold medal.

“I felt really good waking up this morning. I had my mind set and I knew what I wanted to come and do.

“I went out there and pushed myself and I did what I had to do. It feels fantastic and I want to thank God for allowing me to accomplish this big achievement,” the newest CARIFTA record holder said.

Strachan dropped to the second position after notching 47.61m on her fifth attempt.

Jamaica's Zoelle Jamel settled for the bronze medal with her throwing distance of 45.00m.

Scott talked about how it felt to compete with her teammate down the stretch for the latest milestone.

“We push each other all the time and we told each other ‘lets go you got this’ through all of our throws and I came out with the win,” Scott said.

She offered a special congratulations to Strachan.

Brenden Vanderpool was chasing his father’s 36-year-old national record last year at the 50th CARIFTA Games.

One year later, he managed to surpass his own CARIFTA and national record of 5.06m and replace it with 5.30m in the boys pole vault (open) event.

The Samford University freshman successfully defended his pole vault crown for the third straight year to close out his final CARIFTA experience on a high note.

“I think I did quite well given the conditions. It was a little bit windy which does affect pole vault a lot so for me being able to jump a new CARIFTA record, national record and being able to get gold I am just extremely excited about it and happy,” he said.

It was a “feel good” moment for the Bahamian crowd at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium as it was The Bahamas’ first gold medal at the 2024 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships.

His teammate Tyler Cash, who was also competing at his last CARIFTA Games, battled with Vanderpool to the very end in the boys’ pole vault event but the CARIFTA record holder went home with bragging rights.

Cash turned in a 4.45m performance for a silver medal in his last hurrah. Martinique’s Lucas Ledoux got the bronze medal after soaring to 4.10m

The CARIFTA pole vault record holder thoroughly enjoyed the challenge from his friend and teammate Cash.

“I am excited and exuberant. It is amazing for me and my close friend to be able to both represent and jump high to defend our honour and show how good we can be,” he said.

Vanderpool is hoping for his CARIFTA record to remain in the history books for a long time.

“To be able to defend it for the third time is definitely exciting. I put it at 5.30m and hope that it will stay there for a while. I set it up pretty high and I want that to be there as long as possible,” he said.

Anaiah Rolle broke the CARIFTA record of 2.80m in the girls’ pole vault (open). She came away with a personal best performance of 2.90m which was tied with former CARIFTA record holder Naya Jules in the event. Jules took home the silver medal for St Lucia. Her St Lucian teammate Alexandra Johnson completed the event third with a jump of 2.85m.

“I feel excited and I am very proud of myself. Last night I was a little bit shaken up and I was nervous but I came out here, put my trust in God and put my trust in coaches and did what I had to do,” she said.

Rolle was impressed with the progress she made at the CARIFTA Games.

“I feel excited and proud of myself because last year when I went to Pan-Am [U20 Championships] I jumped 2.85m but I came back this season jumping 2.70m. It was frustrating but to think that I could come here and do that I know that more is in me and that I can do more. I just have to build my confidence,” she stated.

GOLD

Grand Bahama native Joshua Williams had a spectacular showing at the junior regional meet. Williams was the only Bahamian athlete to close out the CARIFTA Games as a double gold medallist. He took his talents from the basketball court to the long and high jump events in the under-17 boys division.

He notched a personal best of 7.03m in the long jump to nab his first gold medal of the meet, Additionally, in the high jump he soared to 2.00m in the field event for his second gold medal of the competition.

The Grand Bahamian saw great improvement in the jumps, progressing from a last place finish at the 50th CARIFTA Games to a first place podium spot this time around. Claudius Burrows, who is also from the second city, placed second in the event jumping to 1.95m. Tyrique Vincent brought home the bronze medal for Trinidad and Tobago after posting 1.90m.

“I felt good going into the competition. My running was a bit off during the first round and I was in last place going into the second round. On my last attempt I achieved the 7.03m mark and that got me the gold inside the competition,” he said.

Kaden Cartwright successfully defended his crown in the under-20 boys javelin throw event. He came away with yet another gold medal finish after throwing a personal best 67.43m. Grenada’s Rayvohn Telesford received the silver medal for his toss of 65.57m. Dominica’s Addison Alickson James finished the event in third. “It feels pretty good. I was kind of nervous because I was coming in as the defending champion and knowing that those same people I threw against were coming back this year and I knew they were coming back for the gold medal. I had to stay strong and try to get on top,” the CARIFTA gold medallist said.

In just her first year competing in the under-20 division, Taysha Stubbs recorded a personal best toss of 50.94m in the javelin throw event for the gold medal. Stubbs was joined by teammate Vanessa Sawyer who picked up the silver medal with her throw of 43.03m in the same event. Alliah Gittens, who represented the host country, posted 42.33m for the bronze medal.

“It feels awesome. I know I have prepared for this moment and it feels good to execute. God is good. For a while I have been trying to put some stuff together and coming out here being able to throw a personal best just shows myself that I can do it. I cannot wait to improve on that,” she said.

J’Kaiyah Rolle had a strong showing in the under-17 girls long jump event. She managed to come away with a gold medal after posting a mark of 5.77m in the field event. Jamaica’s Sashana Johnson came close but her jump of 5.74m was only enough for the silver medal. Brooklyn Lyttle, who represented Belize, capped off the event with a leap of 5.73m for the bronze medal.

“I feel really good as this is my first year under-17. I am very proud to represent my country. It was my season best and I was very happy as I listened to coach James teaching me how to jump up,” Rolle said.

Kenny Moxey Jr was met with a warm embrace from his father Kenny Moxey Sr after winning the gold medal in the boys octathlon (open).

He competed in the 100m, long jump, shot put, 400m, 110m hurdles, high jump, javelin throw and 1500m and wrapped up with 5,455 points.

The CARIFTA veteran was overjoyed to cap off the eight events with a gold medal.

“Honestly, it feels amazing. I know what I came here for, I worked hard and achieved my goal. For the first day my mindset was to just go out as hard as I can because I know a lot of them are returning athletes and this is my first year,” he said.

He was also thankful for the support of his parents.

“Honestly, all that they have sacrificed for me I am just so grateful that my mother and father were able to watch me PR and win the competition,” he said.

SILVER

Alexandria Komolafe rejoiced after winning the silver medal in the under-17 girls high jump. She soared to a distance of 1.71m in day one’s morning session.

Keyezra Thomas was electric in her first CARIFTA Games appearance as she rounded up a pair of silver medals in the under- 17 girls 400m finals and 4x100m relay event.

The Grand Bahama native came into the 400m finals with the fastest time out of the prelims so it was no surprise when she medalled in the event. The 14-year-old posted a personal best 54.59 seconds for second place and her first CARIFTA medal.

She collected her second medal of the meet in the relay event with teammates Darvinique Dean, Khylee Wallace and Kianna Henchell. The quartet collectively ran a time of 46.28 seconds.

Dean picked up another silver medal in the under-17 girls 400m hurdles event. She stopped the clock at 1:00.66 which was also a personal best for her.

Bernard Kemp left the 51st CARIFTA Games with two medals around his neck. He won the silver medal on day two in the under-20 boys long jump, soaring to a personal best of 7.40m in the event.

Kemp took his second medal in the under-20 boys high jump event. He tied for the bronze medal with fellow teammate Shamar Davis. Both jumpers ended the event at 2.00m apiece.

Annae Mackey saw her hard work pay off in the under-20 girls shot put where she won a silver medal. She mailed in a personal best throw of 13.58m in the field event.

Jahcario Wilson ran at will in the under-17 boys 110m hurdles for the silver medal in the final session of the CARIFTA Games. He crossed the finish line in 13.94 seconds.

On the final day, Terrell McCoy recorded a personal best throw of 36.09m in the under-17 girls discus throw event for the silver medal. It was her first time picking up two medals at the CARIFTA Games.

The under-17 girls 4x400m relay team of Dean, Jasmine Thompson, Alexis Roberts and Rizpah Thompson came out with silver in 3:47.13.

BRONZE

Jaylen Stuart and McCoy were awarded as bronze medallists in the under-17 boys and girls shot put events. Stuart and McCoy posted marks 15.28m and 14.11m respectively in their events.

McCoy’s bronze medal performance was special as it was the first medal for The Bahamas.

Eagan Neely went home with two CARIFTA bronze medals in his second appearance at the meet. He teamed up with Everette Fraser, Kion Burrows and Shavano Nixon in the under-17 boys 4x100m event. The quartet ran 42.30 seconds for the third spot. He also clocked 48.16 seconds in the under-17 boys 400m finals.

Unfortunately, Neely limped off with an apparent hip injury after the relays which sidelined him for the rest of the meet.

Shayann Demeritte, Shatalya Dorsett, Nia Richards and Nya Wright turned in a time of 45.40 seconds for bronze in the under-20 girls relay event.

CARIFTA first-timer Davon Davis was sure not to leave the under-17 boys triple jump event empty-handed. He wrapped up the bronze medal finish on his fifth attempt in which posted 14.16m.

Lanaisha Lubin got the third podium position in the under-20 girls long jump event. She powered her way to a jump of 5.90m which was also a personal best.

Rollie Hanna will return home as a CARIFTA bronze medallist after ending the under-20 boys triple jump in third. He soared to 14.85m.

The under-20 girls 4x400m relay team moved up to the bronze medal position after Barbados was disqualified from the event.

The 52nd CARIFTA Games will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago.