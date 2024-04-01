Dior-Rae Scott breaks CARIFTA record at final morning session

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

St George’s, Grenada: Dior-Rae Scott had a record-breaking performance in the under-17 girls javelin throw event on the final morning session of the 51st CARIFTA Games. Team Bahamas piled on an additional three medals in the final morning session at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. The Bahamas collected 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal this morning.

Medals

Scott came into the CARIFTA Games with a lot of momentum on her side but it would no doubt be a fight to the finish between her and previous CARIFTA record holder Kamera Strachan. The top javelin throwers did not disappoint and truly pushed each other to the brink in the field event. Strachan, who broke the CARIFTA javelin record last year, pulled off a heave of 46.97m on her third attempt which had already eclipsed her former record of 46.07m. Scott made the record her own on the third attempt where she posted a mark of 52.53m which also earned her the CARIFTA gold medal.

Strachan dropped to the second position after notching 47.61m on her fifth attempt. Jamaica’s Zoelle Jamel settled for the bronze medal with her throwing distance of 45.00m.

Lanaisha Lubin medalled in the under-20 girls long jump event. She powered her way to a jump of 5.90m for a bronze medal finish. Trinidad and Tobago’s Janae De Gannes placed first after erasing the previous CARIFTA record of 6.48m and replacing it with 6.50m. Rohanna Sudlow, who is representing Jamaica, came second with 6.30m.

Results

The under-20 boys 4x100m relay team of Zion Shepherd, Aiden Kelly, Javano Bridgewater and Berkley Munnings clocked 3:12.51 in the prelims to advance to this evening’s final event.

Koi Adderley wrapped up fourth in the under-20 girls high jump event. She completed the event with a leap of 1.70m.

With the addition of the three medals, The Bahamas now has a total of 28 medals.

