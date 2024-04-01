CARIFTA: The Bahamas rounds up 14 medals in evening session

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

St George’s, Grenada: Team Bahamas made day two one to remember, particularly in the field events, at the 51st CARIFTA Games. After amassing 11 total medals through three sessions, The Bahamas rounded up 14 medals during Sunday’s evening session at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. The team added four gold medals, three silver medals and seven bronze medals to their count to make it 25 medals in total. Team Bahamas currently sits in the second position on the medal standings.

Gold

Grand Bahama native Joshua Williams became a double CARIFTA gold medallist in today’s evening session. He won the under-17 boys high jump with a leap of 2.00m to capture the gold medal.

J’Kaiyah Rolle secured the gold medal finish in the under-17 girls long jump. She posted a 5.77m mark in the field event.

Kaden Cartwright successfully defended his title in the under-20 boys javelin throw event. He recorded a personal best toss of 67.34m in Grenada.

Kenny Moxey Jr completed the final event of the boys octathlon and wrapped up the eight events with a total of 5,455 points for the first podium spot. He competed in the 100m, long jump, shot put, 400m, 110m hurdles, high jump, javelin throw and 1500m over the last two days.

Silver

Darvinique Dean delivered The Bahamas a silver medal in the under-17 girls 400m hurdles event. She stopped the clock at 1:00.66.

Claudius Burrows joined his fellow teammate on the winner’s podium in the under-17 boys high jump event. He ended the event in second position after leaping to 1.95m on the day.

The quartet of Darvinique Dean, Keyezra Thomas, Khylee Wallace and Kianna Henchell collectively ran a time of 46.28 seconds in the under-17 girls 4x100m relay event for a silver medal.

Bronze

The Bahamas got the bronze medal in the under 17-boys and under-20 girls 4x100m relay events. The relay team of Eagan Neely, Shavano Nixon, Everett Fraser and Kion Burrows ended the event in 42.30 seconds. For the girls’ event, the relay team of Shayann Demeritte, Shatalya Dorsette, Nia Richards and Nya Wright turned in a time of 45.40 seconds for bronze.

Shimar Davis and teammate Bernard Kemp posted identical jumps of 2.00m apiece in the under-20 boys high jump event. This result led to both competitors taking home a bronze medal. As for Kemp, it was not only his second medal of the meet but also his second medal on day two.

Jaylen Stuart came up big in the under-17 boys shot put event. He recorded a toss of 15.28m to claim the bronze medal.

Davon Davis was sure not to leave the under-17 boys triple jump event empty-handed. He wrapped up the bronze medal finish on his fifth attempt in which posted 14.16m.

Aaaliyah Evans brought The Bahamas yet another medal in the multi-events. She totaled 4,181 points after performing in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m.

The Bahamas currently owns a total of 7 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals to move into the final day of competition with 25 medals.