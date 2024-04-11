Fernander: 'Somthing sexual happened' in tourist rape claim

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said investigations were still ongoing to determine whether rape charges would be brought against the men accused of sexual assault by two women cruise ship passengers two months ago.

Mr Fernander did not classify the allegations as rape but acknowledged that “…based on the evidence we have so far, something happened. But I’m not saying that at the end of the day it’s rape but we know some sexual act occurred.”

Last month, Mr Fernander told media that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was meeting with police investigators to decide whether to bring charges over the incident that reportedly occurred in early February. It was also reported that the force is collaborating closely with the FBI in the ongoing investigation.

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson, passengers on a Carnival cruise ship, claimed they were on a beach at Pirates Cove when two men allegedly assaulted them.

Warren Adderley, one of the men allegedly involved in the assault, maintained his innocence in a Facebook Live video.

At a press conference today, Mr Fernander said investigators were still in communication with the Attorney General’s Office and would return “shortly” with an update for the public.

Mr Fernander said: "We will have to view the facts what is before us and if the evidence is pointing that it was a malicious complaint, we will take action. If there is evidence of a charge, at the end of the day, then we will lay the charge."