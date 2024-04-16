Anguished relatives mourn murder victim

TWO men were killed within 13 hours yesterday in separate incidents, bringing the murder count for the year to 42.

In the first incident, a 33-year-old man was shot outside a nightspot on West Bay Street. Police said around 4am, the victim was in the parking lot about to enter his car when an argument broke out between him and another person. The confrontation reportedly escalated, and the suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area. The victim fled, but collapsed a short distance from his vehicle.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said police are searching for a man responsible for killing a man in Yellow Elder around 4pm yesterday. She said the victim, DaMarcus McIntosh, 28, was walking on Nelson Street when a man got out of a small Japanese vehicle and shot him multiple times before fleeing.