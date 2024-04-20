Canadian man released on bail ahead of causing harm trial

A Canadian man who denied injuring a man earlier this year was granted bail ahead of his trial.

Philippe Gagnon, 55, appeared in court Friday accused of causing harm to Spencer Charrington on January 1.

He denied the allegation during his hearing before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr and his case was adjourned to June 3 for trial.

In the meantime, Gagnon was released on $1,500 bail.