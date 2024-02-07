Constable removed from RBPF and charged with stabbing man at stadium

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE constable was removed from the force and charged in court yesterday with allegedly stabbing someone at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium last November.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Trevor Brown, 22, with causing harm.

Kelsey Munroe represented the accused. Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.

Brown is accused of stabbing and injuring Patrick Williams with a knife at the national stadium on November 1, 2023.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the accused was granted $3,500 bail with one surety.

Under the terms of his bail, Brown must sign in by 6pm at the East Street South Police Station on the last Friday of every month.

Constable Brown’s trial begins on April 25.