Pro boxer Carl Hield looking for his fifth straight victory

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN pro boxer Carl Hield is currently undefeated and will look to keep that feat alive this Saturday against Colombia’s Emilio Julio in Santa Marta, Colombia.

The two will square off in the super welterweight division. For Hield, it will be his fifth straight victory if he is successful against his latest opponent which would place him one step closer to a world title opportunity.

Ahead of his fifth consecutive bout, the pro boxer gave some insight on what his preparations have been like since his last win.

“Every opponent is coming with a different plan so I stay ready, stay training and get good sparring in. I have a friend of mine from Barbados, Keithland King, and we are in training camp together. He is also gonna be fighting on that card so we are just here preparing and getting ready for this fight on the 10th and will see where it goes from there,” Hield said.

His latest opponent, Julio, has competed in 52 pro bouts. Most recently, he earned his first knock- out victory since 2021 against Francisco Morelos at the Hotel y Restaurante Golfo del Mar, Cobenas earlier in January. Julio has a win/loss/draw record of 32-18-2, including 24 knockout wins during his time in the professional ranks. Meanwhile, Hield sits at 4-0-0 after his last four matches.

In his last bout, the Bahamian pro defeated Jose Agustin Julio at the Coliseo de Pescaito David Ruiz Ureche in Santa Marta, Colombia. He is mentally locked in going into his next match and is grateful for the calibre of opponents he has faced.

“I have the same mind-set that I always have. I am physically and mentally ready so I am just gonna go in there and do what I am supposed to do. The level of opponents they are getting me are very experienced. The last guy I fought was ranked no.7 in Colombia. They are moving me at a fast pace with high level opponents...

“I am fighting experienced opponents where they can see where I am at because in April or May I am looking to fight for a world title,” he said.

He reiterated that he hopes to reach out to organisers at home to set up an opportunity to fight for the national title.

The former Sugar Bert tourney champion also spoke on the looming Olympic Trials.

“For me it is just business as usual. I am training and getting prepared.

“You have Anai [Powell] here and he is just getting good sparring in and getting prepared so we are just waiting on the call to say we are going to the Olympic Trials to go and perform and try to put the flag back on the map,” Hield told Tribune Sports.

He offered a special thanks to his sponsors for hopping back on board with him and believing in his potential to one day become a world champion.

Gratitude was extended to Rollin’ Tyre Imports (Trinidad and Tobago), Jet Wave, J-Tech Windows, SO Management, the Bahamas Boxing Federation and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

All bouts are dedicated to the late Norma Hield.