Carl Hield on a roll in pro bouts

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

SINCE making his professional debut in October, Bahamian boxer Carl Hield has been unstoppable.

On Tuesday, he emerged victorious in his third straight bout, this time against Colombia’s Edinson Jimenez in the super welterweight division at Fight Night 2 in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Hield now owns an unblemished 3-0-0 (win/ loss/draw) record in professional fights after knocking out his opponent in the third round once again.

The veteran boxer was grateful to have such a successful stretch over the last three matches and was happy with those that gave him a chance to prove himself.

“First of all I want to give God thanks and give a special thanks to Rueben Lopez, Saga Boxing and Cassidy Hernandez for giving me the opportunity to come down there with their arms wide open to help me with my pro career,

“I am thankful that I was able to get another knockout on my opponent. I just go in there and do what I have to do. I do not go in looking for the knockout, I wait and let it come on its own and it just came in the third round,” Hield said. Before his most recent performance, the 36-year-old earned a third-round technical knockout win against the more seasoned boxer Diomedes Miranda at the Fight Night in the Coliseo de Pescaito David Ruiz Ureche last Wednesday.

Additionally, in his pro debut, Hield lifted his hands in victory after defeating Colombia’s Elkin Bolaño via TKO at the International Knockout Night in Cartagena, Colombia.

Over the last three matches, the former amateur boxer has improved in each bout and credited his training partners for their assistance with his transition to the pro ranks.

“I am gaining experience because a lot of the top sparring partners here [Colombia] and in the USA prepare me and those guys have a lot more fights than me. I use the experience from them to transfer over to professional boxing,” he said.

After his latest win, Hield will focus on training until 2024 where he will fight in a major pay-per-view match on January 20. The event will be his last before the Olympic trials ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I am prepared for 2024 to be a good year where I can be able to fight for a world title. I am just gonna stay focused, train and prepare for that. I just hope that The Bahamas gives me the opportunity and sends me to the Olympic Trials to give me a chance to represent my country and qualify for the Olympics,” the boxer said.

A special thanks was offered to sponsors Jet Wave, West End Contracting & Repair, Create Escapes (Landscape and Maintenance), Rigger Life 242, the Bahamas Boxing Federation and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Individuals interested in sponsoring Hield for his fight next year can reach out at 242-447-2940.