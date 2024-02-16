One-month sentence for man admitting to drug possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to one month in prison after admitting to having drugs downtown earlier this week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Samuel Stevens, 34, with possession of dangerous drugs.

Stevens was found with one gram of cocaine on Bay Street on February 13.

Stevens was also ordered to serve a three-month prison term after his latest offence breached the conditions of a prior threat of death charge.

Stevens was allowed a moment with relatives in court before being taken to remand.