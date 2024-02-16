Sands blasts Greenslade’s Immigration appointment

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DR Duane Sands condemned the Davis administration yesterday for overlooking qualified civil servants to make former Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade permanent secretary in the Ministry of Immigration.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters yesterday that Mr Greenslade was recommended for the post because the government believes he would be a good fit for the role given his law enforcement background.

The position, he added, will take effect as soon as the Public Service Commission confirms it.

Dr Sands said the appointment would be another example of the Davis administration doing whatever it wants “without any regard to convention or the implications.”

He said such appointments, which come with various perks and allowances to people who already receive a pension, are costly.

“There is something called civil service, and the civil service is intended to be staffed by persons who are permanent, and they provide a counterbalance, a measure of sanity to the fiats of the politicians who come and go,” he said.

“Now this PLP administration has decided to do whatever they want to do, whatever buck up goes, and so they started by bringing back a whole number of retired civil servants and gave them consultancies.

“I don’t even know if you could call him a permanent secretary if he’s not permanent.”

“You have a permanent secretary on a contract, which is an oxymoron, a non sequitur, whatever you want to call it, but again, this is a PLP. The rules, the laws don’t apply to them.”

Dr Sands said hiring retirees for such senior roles deflates morale in the civil service.

“It horribly inflates the compensation packages of the pensioned retirees,” he said. “The greater drain on the public purse is the demoralizing impact across the hundreds of senior servants who see opportunities for advancement slip away. Many then reduce their productivity to a minimum.”

Mr Greenslade recently served as the High Commissioner of The Bahamas to The United Kingdom. Before that, he was the police commissioner for about eight years.

He joins other retirees whom the government rehired for permanent secretary roles, including Luther Smith in the Ministry of Works and Colin Higgs in the Ministry of Health.

Reacting to the impending appointment yesterday, President of the Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union Deron Brooks said he is hoping for the best.

“I’m hoping that he brings some insight and him having a maybe 40 years experience in law enforcement, of course, he would have some compassion for the staff in immigration, and he would act on some things on our behalf, so I think that’s a plus,” he said.