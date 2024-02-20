61-year-old accused of incest with grandchild

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 61-year-old man was sent to prison yesterday accused of molesting his granddaughter over a four-year period.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged the elderly defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, with nine counts of incest.

The accused allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his granddaughter nine times between July 28, 2019, and November 30, 2023, in New Providence.

The defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His case will be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment slated for service on April 17.