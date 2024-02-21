Hugh Campbell Classic: Teams advance to the next round

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

TUESDAY was a busy day at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium as some teams were sent packing while others advanced to the next round of the 40th Hugh Campbell Classic basketball tourney.

Action is scheduled to continue this morning beginning at 9am at the same venue.

Session One

The Blazer Elite Dragons comfortably took down the Greenville Gators to eliminate them from tournament play.

The Dragons won 86-33 in Tuesday’s morning session. The team had five players score in double digits to complete the balanced scoring effort. Hinrich Monuma scored a game-high 16 points and 5 boards.

Zyon Ferguson led the Gators with 12 points and shot 4-for-6 in the loss.

The CR Walker Knights kept their tournament hopes alive in a 45-17 blowout win against the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins.

Carlton Johnson and Mckell Feaste shouldered the offensive load for the Knights. Johnson was versatile on the court turning in 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Feaste scored 16 points, pulled down seven rebunds and stole the ball five times.

Stephan Robinson amassed 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mystic Marlins in the tough loss.

It was not easy but the Jordan Prince Williams Falcons narrowly ousted the Teleos Christian School Cherubims 50-49. Malachi Cadeau ensured the Falcons lived to fight another day with his 17 points and six rebounds.

Defensively, he blocked three shots.

On the opposite side, Martino Butler did it all for the Cherubims but his double-double showing was not enough. He stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Ernest Saunders, head coach of the Falcons, was happy to advance but knows there is room for improvement.

“The win is always good but it was an ugly win. I feel like every morning I do not get enough out of my players. Advancement is good but for us to make it further we just gotta be more focused and be ready to execute with more energy and poise,” Saunders said.

The Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves kept rolling and routed the SC Bootle Dolphins 73-32 to shut down their hopes of advancing. The Timberwolves led by only eight (23-15) at the break but, in the second half, they blew the game wide open and never looked back.

Denycko Bowles, head coach of the Timberwolves, said his team was locked in and it translated to a strong win. “Thank God for the victory. I told the guys we gotta come out and be ready to play every game. In this tournament anything can happen on any given night. I think we held our composure for four quarters, were aggressive on offence and even more aggressive on defence. The guys were locked in and we were ready to roll, because of that the result was they came out with the victory,” Bowles said.

He added that the team did a good job and are looking forward to their next opponent.

Derek Francis paced the Timberwolves with a side-high 19 points and managed to pick the ball off four times in the dominant win.

Session Two

The CI Gibson Rattlers, the reigning Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) champions, handed the St George’s Jaguars a 46-29 loss to remain undefeated. Tashon Butler and Gerrad Rolle put up 11 points apiece and Dwayne Finley came away with 10 points.

Kevaro Russell pitched in a team-high nine points for the Jaguars in a losing effort.

The Sunland Baptist Academy Stingers, Hugh Campbell’s defending champions, downed the Charles W Saunders Cougars 56-39.

The opening period was tightly contested and ended tied at 15. However, the Stingers advanced by eight at halftime and dominated the rest of the way to continue their quest to a potential three-peat.

De’Nage Kelly could not be stopped and mailed in 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and blocks for the Stingers. He shot 47.1 per cent in the win.

Raymone Woods ended the night with 13 points and five assists for the Cougars.

The Tabernacle Baptist Academy Falcons made it look easy against the Agape Christian School Eagles. The Grand Bahama team prevailed 74-26.

Bradleon McDonald and Gianno Murray scored 12 points apiece for the Falcons.

In the final game of the night, the CC Sweeting Cobras bested the Gateway Christian Academy Eagles 48-29.

Emmanuel Adams came away with 13 points and five rebounds to lead the Cobras in the win.

Today’s matchup starts at 9am.

Tickets are priced at $8 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under.