Hield ‘ready’ for his first pro bout of 2024

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

PRO boxer Carl Hield concluded 2023 on a high note, winning three straight bouts since his professional debut last October. With the calendar now flipped to 2024, Hield is ready for his fourth professional fight against Jose Agustin Julio scheduled for next week Thursday. The two will go head-to-head in the super welterweight division in Cartagena, Colombia.

The undefeated boxer is ready to jump back in the ring next week against Julio.

“For me, first of all I give God thanks for the strength and knowledge that he has given me and the opportunity to get to showcase my talent. Every fight I go into, it’s the same mentality to go in there, get the W and just prepare myself to fight for a world title this year,” Hield said.

The Bahamian boxer will have to bring his A-game to next week’s bout. His opponent, who hails from Colombia, has a 24-19-1 (win/loss/draw record) which includes 16 knockouts in 44 bouts.

Despite his short tenure in the professional ranks, Hield has proven his prowess in the ring against his first three opponents.

He earned a technical knockout win against Colombia’s Elkin Bolaño in his professional debut last October. The second victory came in the third round via TKO against a more experienced Diomedes Miranda. Finally, his third straight celebration happened when he executed a TKO in the fourth round to defeat Edinson Jimenez in November.

After consistent and continuous training during the Christmas season alongside fellow boxer Anai Powell, Hield is locked in.

“Christmas break was a training break. I just had time to see the family and kids but I was in training camp the whole break. Anai Powell and I were getting some good workouts done in Cuba. I just want to go out and perform the game plan learned in training camp, execute everything and get the win to move on to the next bout,” he said.

The pro boxer is hopeful to fight in his next match on February 17 following the bout against Julio. His goals for the year are to put himself in a position to compete for a world title and also qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“My mindset is just to focus on trying to get a world title in the professional ranks. If I get sent to the Olympic qualifiers it would be a wish come true but I am just focusing on trying to get a world title right now. If the opportunity comes to try and qualify to represent the country I would and then try to win a medal at the Olympic Games,” the boxer said.

As always, he dedicates his next fight to his mother the late Norma Hield.

A special thanks was offered to Rollin Tyre Imports (Trinidad and Tobago), Jet Wave, J-Tech Windows, SO Management, the Bahamas Boxing Federation and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.