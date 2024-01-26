Clubs & Societies January 24th, 2024

Rotary District 7020

David Kirkaldy, governor of Rotary District 7020, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper on January 18 at the ministry’s offices. Director General of Tourism, Latia Duncombe was also in attendance. Pictured from left: Mike Russell, Road to Peace Initiative; Devard Thompson, District Rotaract Representative; Latia Duncombe, Director General, MOTIA; Selvyn Dawson, District Rotaract Representative; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper; David Kirkaldy, Rotary District Governor; Christina Kirkaldy; Valention Hamilton, Rotary AG, East; and Lionel Haven, Rotary AG Elect, West

Photo: Kemuel Stubbs/BIS

Kiwanis Club of Nassau

Kiwanis Club of Nassau in the absence of Chair Janice Davis, YCPO (Young Children Priority One), visited the Nazareth Centre and completed project #2.

Meanwhile, working together with a combined purpose was a great platform to kick off and end the club’s January 2024 community service. Thanks to the leadership of president Jackie Jones, chair Rowena Knowles and other members of the club. the assignment was successfully executed.

IMPROVED BENEVOLENT PROTECTIVE ORDER ELKS OF THE WORLD

A flashback picture featuring Kuffle Wray, Doris Tinker, Mable Bostwick, Rossie Cleare and Betty Rolle at Toronto Canada meetings.