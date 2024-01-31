TOO EASY TO BEAT THE BAIL MONITORS: Company overseeing ankle bracelets under review, says Davis

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said people on bail for serious crimes have been able to remove their ankle bracelets easily with just a paper clip –– a concerning fact for authorities angered about people on bail committing serious crimes.

During a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the work of the company electronically monitoring the people on bail is now under review because of reports that the system is failing.

Authorities note that people on bail for serious crimes comprise a large number of perpetrators and victims of violent crimes. Some of them have been found without their ankle bracelets. Others have had their batteries uncharged.

Mr Davis told reporters during a press conference yesterday: “The discussion that was had with the commissioner of police was that we need to review the arrangements we have with that company and to determine whether or not they are fit for the purpose going forward.”

“It is unacceptable that we rely on the monitoring bracelets, which are embraced for a specific purpose, and that is to monitor persons on bail to ensure that they do not commit further offences, to be able to track them, to ensure that they will be around for their trial.

“What we are hearing is that that is failing, and failure is not an option in our fight against crime. It is a complex issue, and we need to have tools that are effective to enable us to dismantle the issues that impact crime.”

The ankle monitoring bracelet provides the location of people, some of whom have curfew requirements to meet.

Earlier this month, Mr Munroe said Commissioner Fernander would meet leaders of the company responsible for the monitoring system, Metro Security Solutions, to discuss their issues.

Yesterday, Commissioner Fernander said the company is now adjusting the bracelet because police found that people being electronically monitored can remove their devices with a paper clip.

“One of the individuals that we arrested, we had him do a demo on how he got his monitoring device off, and we recorded it, and I had a meeting now with the company so that they could view that device now to strengthen that to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

“But it would be amazing if you were to see how easily the individual was able to take that off with a paper clip, just with a paper clip!”

Carlos Reid, a consultant in the Ministry of National Security, told The Tribune last year that Metro Security Solutions is doing an ineffective job monitoring people on bail.

The company’s president, Orion Bethel, countered that police don’t always respond to notifications about people breaking bail conditions.

Mr Munroe defended the company in the past, saying he hadn’t received complaints from the Royal Bahamas Police Force about defects with the monitoring system. He said the lack of official complaints meant police were satisfied with the service.

He noted that if breaches were found with Metro Security Solutions, the contract could be terminated.