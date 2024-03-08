American visitor seriously injured in traffic accident

A 34-year-old American man visiting from Boston, Massachusetts is in hospital after a traffic collision in the vicinity of the toll booth on the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.

Preliminary reports indicate that on Thursday at around 11pm, the victim was operating an electric scooter on the bridge with a male passenger when he reportedly lost control and was thrown from the scooter along with his passenger.

The operator sustained severe head injuries and was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Police Traffic Division is investigating.