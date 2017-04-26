Cca Vice-President Silent On Fitzgerald Controversy

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

AMID continued backlash over a revelation that Jerome Fitzgerald sought contracts worth millions from Baha Mar for his family’s businesses, China Construction America’s (CCA) Senior Vice President Daniel Liu refused comment regarding his alleged role in the controversy.

The CCA executive was contacted yesterday by The Tribune and questioned on the matter, however he declined to offer any insight, adding that CCA would not be issuing any statements at this time.

The leaked emails published by The Tribune last week revealed that Mr Fitzgerald, from as early as 2013, solicited brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts while he sat in Cabinet. In one email, he wrote to former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian that both the developer and Mr Liu promised him contracts.

Mr Fitzgerald wrote: “Unfortunately despite all efforts by you and promises to me by Daniel Liu that we would receive the brokerage and trucking work, we have not, apart from a one time deal to move 40 containers. I do not know why, I am disappointed but I have accepted it and moved on.

“I know that the interior furniture and fittings should begin arriving shortly and I would really wish to now establish a relationship between Baha Mar and Bahamas Cargo and Logistics Limited (BCL) where all ports of entry can be advised that BCL is to collect the paperwork and clear shipments for Baha Mar. It is my hope that the relationship will continue when the hotel opens and we will again be the broker and trucker for this property as we were for so many years.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie has been silent on the controversy, offering no comments on whether he would demand a resignation from Mr Fitzgerald or fire him from his post.

After days of being silent in the wake of the controversy Mr Christie told The Tribune on Monday: “I don’t run from any issue.”

He made the statement after this newspaper asked him if he planned to address the scandal before the May 10 general election.

His comment to The Tribune came on the sidelines of an event commissioning a new ZNS broadcasting tower. Mr Christie offered no further response.