Galanis: Ditch The Plp Losers

EVERY Progressive Liberal Party candidate rejected by voters on Election Day should be barred from contesting leadership posts at the party’s October convention, former PLP member of Parliament Philip Galanis said Monday.
Mr Galanis told The Tribune the move would ensure that the party is in the best position to “return to the people.”
“None of them, those that lost, should be allowed to challenge for any (leadership) post,” Mr Galanis said. “It would send the message to the Bahamian public that we haven’t learned a thing. Those that lost, lost for a reason. We have to show voters that we get it; that we understand.”
PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday that the party will hold a convention in October.
He also announced that former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis would serve as chairman for the convention. Mr Halkitis has said the event is scheduled for October 22-25.
Mr Galanis on Monday said he was hopeful the party would emerge from its convention with a “Davis-Cooper” leadership team, supported by a “Sears chairmanship”. He was referring to Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper and former Attorney General Alfred Sears.
“I don’t plan to play any role in the convention, other than my role as a delegate. But my support is fully behind Philip ‘Brave’ Davis and I am hopeful the party can rally itself behind Chester Cooper for deputy leader,” said Mr Galanis.
“I am also hopeful that we are able to find a young and vibrant person for the role of chairman.”
Asked to clarify what he meant, Mr Galanis said: “The party needs to do all it can to (improve) the public perception surrounding it. When I say young and vibrant, we need an influx of persons that are forward thinking and connected to the various communities around the country.
“Persons like (Alfred) Sears, persons like (Raynard) Rigby. Persons that have spent much of their lives promoting the development and advancement of the Bahamas. These are men that have been in our party and offered so much.”
When contacted for comment, Mr Rigby said he had no plans to offer himself for chairman, a post he has previously held.
Meanwhile, Mr Sears, who was beaten by former Prime Minister Perry Christie in January in the race for party leader, said he was mulling his options now that it was clear a convention is happening later this year.
Mr Sears, who also unsuccessfully ran in Fort Charlotte in May, indicated that he was expecting a resolution to be brought to the party’s National General Council (NGC) before convention plans were made public this week.
He later added that with all things considered, he would “weigh all the options” ahead of him, as he remains “solely and completely dedicated (to) improving the PLP.”
In the wake of the party’s devastating election loss, much has been made of how the party would look to construct itself in the post-Christie era.
In the weeks that followed the May 10 general election, former Christie-era standouts such as former Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell and former West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe have indicated their plans to help the party rebuild.
Mr Wilchcombe, who previously declared his intentions to bid for the chairman post, when contacted yesterday said he would publicly address his plans later this week, urging The Tribune to “keep in touch” in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Mr Mitchell, leader of opposition business in the Senate, refused to comment on his plans for the upcoming convention.
However, one party source suggested that he, along with several other “legacy members” are expected to “jump in” for consideration for some post.
According to the PLP’s constitution, the party shall hold a general meeting of the party every year in the month of October or November, or otherwise determined by the NGC.
The party last held a convention in January. Prior to the 2017 convention, the party last held a convention in 2009.
realfreethinker 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
“None of them, those that lost, should be allowed to challenge for any (leadership) post,” Mr Galanis said. “It would send the message to the Bahamian public that we haven’t learned a thing. Those that lost, lost for a reason. We have to show voters that we get it; that we understand.” What a joke. so Brave is suitable to remain? carry on smartly. You all making it easy for FNM in 2022.
SP 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
What Mr. Galanis and Pillage Loot Plunder need to "GET" is L-O-S-T!
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
In the minds of most Bahamians today the PLP no longer exists after being, not just rejected, but completely obliterated (annihilated) in the last general election. Here we have Galanis, with his own very well-known checkered past, claiming the PLP needs to ditch its losers in order to "return to the people". But look at all of the now irrelevant real losers he mentions as being instrumental (in his mind) to the revival of the PLP, apart from of course himself no matter what he may say about his political ambition:
Alfred Sears - who is effectively a business partner of the numbers' bosses.
Michael Halkitis - who played a key role in overseeing our country's finances being run into the ground by the last corrupt Christie-led PLP government.
Raynard Rigby - who is essentially a ding bat of a thug; a real wannabe Bradley Roberts.
With people like Galanis and those he mentioned clinging for dear life to the SS PLP of the past, we can all take great comfort in knowing there will be no PLP government in the foreseeable future, if ever again. In any event, the seeds have already been planted for a new political party of force to emerge with most of its supporters below age 50.
banker 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Galanis is also a PLP loser as well. One should look at his record as to why he was fired from a Big 4 Accounting firm. All that you have to do, is google "galanis bahamas investment fraud". E&Y had to pay $3 million dollars to make criminal charges go away because of him.
John 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
THROW THE BABY OUT WITH THE BATH WATER DAMNIT!
Reality_Check 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GALANIS
Bahamas B2B Published 2006-08-04 20:10:34
"Galanis Was Involved in Money Scheme
Bahamas senator was involved with a Florida man who was accused of scamming investors out of $9.9-million.
A Clearwater financial consultant was indicted on federal charges that he was involved in a fraudulent investment scheme in which investors lost $9.9-million in the mid 1990s.
A federal grand jury indicted Richard M. Kubany in 2002 on charges of conspiracy and tax evasion.
Kubany, 60, was involved in the Lauriel Investment Program, a fraudulent investment scheme, from 1995-98, according to the indictment.
The program took in $9.9-million from investors starting in late 1995, with the promise of a high yield at little or no risk. Others involved in the scheme agreed to give Kubany more than $1.25-million in finder's fees for funneling investors' money into the program, the indictment charges.
But by late 1996, all the investors' money had been dissipated, including $3.1-million that went through Progressive Growth Management Limited, a Bahamian corporation created and controlled by Kubany, the indictment states.
The indictment indicates a lawyer from Los Angeles, an accountant from Phoenix and another man from Colorado also were involved. It does not say how many investors lost money in the scheme or where they lived.
Kubany and those men, along with Progressive and Lauriel, are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by the federal government in Arizona. That lawsuit alleges investment fraud under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Another man, current Bahamian Senator Philip Galanis, was also named as a defendant in that lawsuit.
Galanis is a former managing partner of the accounting firm Ernst & Young who was fired in 1997. He was suspected of raising money under false pretenses and diverting it for the personal use of insiders rather than for legitimate investing, according to OBNR, an Internet newsletter that follows offshore financing.
Galanis was allegedly escorted off the premises of the firm that he worked for.
Galanis was a member of parliament in the Bahamas before he stepped down in January, 2002, citing that he could not fully dedicate himself to the office, according to published reports from the Bahamas.
The money that went through the offshore account was used for, among other things, Kubany's personal expenses, the indictment states.
Kubany claimed the money he received from Progressive were loans so he wouldn't have to pay taxes, the indictment states. Kubany also is charged with not filing income tax returns for 1995 and 1996."
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Geezzzz......and he still has the temerity to seek the lime light in politics. Galanis certainly possesses the dubious background necessary to qualify as a high ranking delegate of the PLP who will be voting at their convention this coming October. What a joke!
DDK 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
What a prince!
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
He fits right in with all the other losers!
SP 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
ZZZZ.....ZZZZ.....ZZZZZ.....ZZZZ......ZZZZZ......ZZZZ..... wake me after Pillage Loot Plunder get it through their thick skulls that N-O-B-O-D-Y with a once of sense will trust them ever again to take out the trash!
Reality_Check 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
We can only wonder how much this fella was able to borrow from Bank of The Bahamas on exceptionally generous conditions, e.g. no security required, "repay-what-you-can-when-you-can" basis, "restructure-when-you-want" terms, etc. etc.
baldbeardedbahamian 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Informative posts, thank you. I knew the bare bones but not the details provided.
