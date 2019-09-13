Louis Bacon Pledges $1m Aid

LOUIS Bacon, founder of The Moore Bahamas Foundation, an affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation (MCF), pledged $1m for a combination of short-term and long-term hurricane relief and reconstruction following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

His donations began with funding for emergency relief measures last week.

“The extraordinary suffering of thousands of people in the Bahamas and the struggle to address such widespread need has left a deep impression on people everywhere,” Mr Bacon said in a statement.

“The Bahamians are our friends and neighbours, and it is heart-wrenching to see and hear about the extent of their losses, particularly on Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands. There is an urgent need for emergency food, clean water and shelter. And there will be a continuing need for months and probably years to come for money to rebuild homes, schools, phone and electric services and other infrastructure.

“Many people have generously answered the call for help. I hope others will join in supporting this urgent relief and reconstruction effort.

“We have all been touched by the courage and resilience of the Bahamian people as this tragedy continues to unfold. The Moore Charitable Foundation is currently doing a needs assessment to determine where our money could best be used to have the greatest strategic impact, including potential investments in clean and sustainable renewable sources of energy. We will be announcing the recipients of our first grants in the near future.”