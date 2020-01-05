Governor General To Receive Knighthood

Governor General Cornelius Alvin Smith is to receive a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth’s 2020 New Year’s honours.
The Governor General will receive the honour of the Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.
Mr Smith has served in Cabinet and diplomatic roles in his career and was sworn in as the Bahamas 11th Governor General in June last year.
joeblow 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Why??
birdiestrachan 55 minutes ago
Because he is a FNM. And that is also why the tax payers pay $9.000 per month for his rent which is equal to what a Miniman wage earner .earns in a whole year.
Its the peoples time.
joeblow 25 minutes ago
... thanks for reminding me that the PLP never, ever abused the public purse. Ever!
