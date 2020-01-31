Man, 72, Dies While Diving

POLICE are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred in western New Providence on Wednesday.
Police were told that shortly before noon, a 72-year-old foreign national was on a diving expedition in waters off western New Providence, when he lost consciousness in the water. He was rescued, taken to hospital by paramedics but later pronounced dead.
Foul play is not suspected, police said, but an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.
