Prince Strachan Has Another Standout Performance

It WAS another standout performance from Prince Strachan in the regular season finale for the John Carroll High School Golden Rams football team.

The junior wide receiver finished with five catches for a game high 94 yards and one touchdown in the Rams’ 35-3 win over Sebastian River on homecoming night in Port St Lucie, Florida.

Prince’s 13-yard touchdown catch came on the second possession of the game and his team built a four-score lead in the first half, 28-0.

John Carroll finished the regular season at 7-1 and will face First Academy on November 13 in a 3A playoff game, hosted in Orlando, Florida.

“With homecoming going on, their record…it’s really hard to stay focused, but I’m really proud of my guys with all the different distractions you have going on this year,” John Carroll head coach Mickey Groody told the Treasure COast Palm News. “I’m so proud of my guys for buying in to what we’re doing.”

Strachan relocated from Grand Bahama to John Carroll following Hurricane Dorian last year. He played sparingly as a sophomore and the Rams were high on his prospective impact headed into this season.

In the season opener, he caught three receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 win for his Rams over the Port St Lucie Jaguars. He also racked up 10 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams in their 37-12 win over South Fork High.

Prince is the younger brother of University of Charleston Golden Eagles All-American wide receiver, Mike Strachan.Thus far the younger Strachan has already received an offer from the Golden Eagles. Mike Strachan was recently listed among Yahoo! Sports’ top “small school” prospects for the 2021 NFL draft and a preseason All-American.