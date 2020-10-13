Ministers Clear Of Covid-19

ALL government ministers who were directly exposed to Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira on September 29 have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Cabinet Office on Friday, as a protective measure and in keeping with established health protocols, those ministers will continue to self-quarantine.

Ministers are all working remotely and continue to be fully engaged with their ministries, the statement said.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was not directly exposed to Mr Ferreira and was not required to quarantine, the Cabinet Office said.

“Out of an abundance of caution the Prime Minister was tested for COVID-19. He has also tested negative,” the statement said.

On September 29, St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He told a local daily he was possibly exposed to the virus at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) during Mr Ferreira’s report to the nation a week prior to his diagnosis.