Education Minister In Quarantine

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday he is one of the Cabinet ministers currently quarantined as he came into contact with Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Works Minister Desmond Bannister also told The Tribune he was in quarantine until Monday. He was pressed further as to the results of the promised COVID-19 testing of Cabinet ministers, however, he said, the Cabinet Office will release that information in time.

The Cabinet Office sent out a statement on Monday confirming that Mr Ferreira had contracted the virus and that as a precautionary measure all Cabinet ministers and staff who had come in direct contact with him would be tested for COVID-19 and be asked to quarantine. The statement also said that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis did not have direct contact with Mr Ferreira.

Prime Minister Minnis, along with his Cabinet, were set to meet with members of the Pan American Health Organization and local health officials on Tuesday. Mr Lloyd and Erica Wells, director of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, confirmed that even though some Cabinet ministers are quarantined, the meeting was able to take place virtually.

Mr Lloyd said Dr Minnis will soon reveal what was discussed and recommended at that meeting.

The Cabinet statement said Mr Ferreira was not experiencing symptoms and was in quarantine. It also said contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and all established health protocols are being followed.

Even though the statement said the Churchill Building, which houses the Cabinet Office, was deep cleaned and sanitised and was to reopen yesterday, no Cabinet meeting was held there. The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that although some Cabinet members are in quarantine, the House of Assembly will meet as scheduled today.