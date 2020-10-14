28 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday, One Additional Death

THE Ministry of Health said 28 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday while another person died from the disease.

According to data from health officials, cases rose to 5,191 on Tuesday. The new cases include 27 in New Providence and one in Grand Bahama.

The Ministry of Health also said that a 46-year-old New Providence woman who died on October 12 died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll from the disease to 109.

Two more non-COVID related deaths were also confirmed while there is one more death under investigation.