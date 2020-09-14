Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm And Marlins Win Finale 6-2 In Seven-Game Set Against Phillies

The Miami Marlins continue to solidify their position in the National League East standings with another win against the Philadelphia Phillies in the season finale between the two teams.

Jazz Chisholm went 1-4 with one RBI on the afternoon.

The Marlins won 6-2 over the Phillies at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida.

With the Marlins trailing 1-0 in the second inning, a seven pitch at-bat against Vince Velasquez culminated in Chisholm’s game-tying RBI single.

Chisholm fell behind 1-2 in the count with strikes from a knuckle curve. After a ball evened the count 2-2, Chisholm fouled off another knuckle curve to keep the at-bat alive.

Velasquez delivered another ball on pitch six and on pitch seven, he threw the third knuckle curve of the at-bat which Chisholm drove to centrefield and scored Matt Joyce.

The Marlins added two runs in the third and another in the fourth to go ahead 4-1.

Chisholm struck out in two consecutive plate appearances and grounded out in the eighth inning. Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte each delivered solo home runs to give the Marlins their biggest lead of the game.

Chisholm started the game in the field at shortstop but also saw time at secondbase after an injury to starter Isan Diaz. Brian Anderson came in at third, Rojas shifted to shortstop and Chisholm moved to secondbase.

The Marlins won seven of 10 games against the Phillies this season and five of the current seven-game series.

Chisholm is hitting .161 with five hits, six runs scored and three RBI since his MLB call-up.

For the remainder of the season, the Marlins are scheduled to play everyday through September with a series against the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

The 2020 MLB playoffs are less than two weeks away and the Marlins have sole possession of second place in the division (NL East) at 24-21 and the No.5 seed overall in the National League.

The final four series of the season will feature games pivotal in the wild-card positioning and postseason seeding as teams jostle for playoff position in the new expanded format.

The MLB playoffs will feature 16 teams for the first time in league history.

According to ESPN, “The top two teams in each division, plus the two remaining teams with the best records in each league, will make up the eight-team fields in the American and National Leagues. The division winners will be the top three seeds in each league, with the second-place teams slotted as seeds four through six, and the remaining two qualifiers seeded No.7 and No.8.”