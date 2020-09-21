Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm In Double Play

“Jazz” Chisholm and the Miami Marlins head into the final week of the Major League Baseball regular season in playoff contention.

Despite a 15-0 loss to the Washington Nationals last night in the series finale at Marlins Park, the Marlins went 9-6 over the course of their 15-game homestand which began September 10.

Miami won game one of yesterday’s double header 2-1.

Starting second baseman Jon Berti returned from the 10-day injured list with a lacerated right index finger and resumed his place in the lineup.

Chisholm appeared in the second game in a start at shortstop and had a quiet day at the plate (0-2 with a groundout into a fielder’s choice).

Defensively he helped turn a “4-6-3” double play.

At 28-25, the Marlins remain second in the National League East. They have a one-game lead over the third place Philadelphia Phillies.

They now head on the road for a four-game series against the NL East leading Atlanta Braves.

First pitch is at 7:10pm local time. The Braves, 31-22, lead the Marlins by three games in the division race and an automatic spot in the playoffs.

Miami concludes the season and remains on the road with a three-game series against the 31-22 New York Yankees.

The regular season concludes Sunday, September 27. The Marlins look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

Major League Baseball will have 16 playoff teams in the 60-game 2020 season.

All first-round games will be part of best-of-three series. The “Wild Card Series” will all take place between September 29 and October 2.

All six second-place teams (every division) will qualify for the 16-team playoff format. The seventh and eighth teams in each league will be chosen by the best record among other teams. Teams will be seeded one through eight based on the 2020 season record.

The division winners will be seeded 1-3, the second-place teams will be seeded 4-6 and the final two “wild card” teams will be seeded 7-8.