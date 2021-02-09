Abaco Mp: I’M Stepping Back At Next Election

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP James Albury says he is not seeking re-election but will instead step back from frontline politics to do what’s best for his family.

Mr Albury, who won 66 percent of the vote in 2017, is the parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco.

He told The Tribune yesterday he informed Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of his intention not to run earlier this year, insisting it was a personal move and not one the Free National Movement forced him to make.

He said Central and South Abaco residents deserve an MP who can give them their full attention, something he “certainly” can’t do.

“I would have met with the Prime Minister earlier this year and given him my reasons as to why I didn’t want to run again. He accepted that and was very understanding. There was no pressure from any corner to force me out, this was a strictly personal decision.”

Mr Albury, 27, said ever since he was elected, he considered whether a position in frontline politics was something he wanted to continually pursue.

“Politics is a very stressful, overwhelming field to be involved in,” he said. “It’s always been a high-pressure job, which was fine, I knew and prepared for that. But my wife and I want to start a family of our own and want to pursue other avenues in our professional and social lives.”

Asked if he enjoyed his time on the frontline, he said: “In retrospect, politics is a really difficult field to be in. Thousands of people depend on the decisions you make and the actions you take.

“I’d say I enjoyed it. I’m still very passionate about politics and national service. It’s something I’m really grateful for, that I had the opportunity to do this.”

Mr Albury said Hurricane Dorian, which ravaged Abaco in 2019, affected his decision.

“It weighed on me,” he said. “Not only in my constituency, but in my personal life. My family lost just about everything in the storm. We lost quite a bit as well. It was a damaging experience. It took a great deal from us. The pressure in the constituency turned way up and there were so many more problems overnight. It caused a lot of pressure and a lot of things that needed to be done. It was not the only reason for my decision, but it played a factor just like every other in my life.”