THE Ministry of Health has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.

Twelve of those cases are in New Providence and one is in Abaco. The cases, which were recorded on Thursday, brought the nation’s coronavirus total to 8,101. Twelve cases are currently in hospital with the disease and are listed as moderately ill.

There are 1,154 active cases while 6,720 cases have recovered. One hundred and seventy-five people have died from the disease.