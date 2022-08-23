Reports of Nottage death false

By LETRE SWEETING

THE family of former member of Parliament Kendal Nottage has said social media posts circulating about his death are false.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Nottage’s family said, “He is alive and physically and mentally well at the age of 82 years. To God be the glory.”

Though thankful for the concern shown, Mr Nottage’s family asked the public not to spread unconfirmed and false information.

“We ask that you please refrain from sharing unverified and false information. We would like to thank family friends and the general public for their concern, the depth and level of which is greatly appreciated,” the family said.

Mr Nottage is the brother of former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member of Parliament Dr Bernard Nottage, who died at the age of 71 in 2017.

Mr Nottage was appointed as the first minister of sports for the PLP in 1977 by Sir Lynden Pindling after losing his seat in High Rock Grand Bahama in the 1977 general election.