Dates For Royal Visit Revealed

THE Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit The Bahamas from March 24-26 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Cabinet Office announced last night.

However, no further details about the occasion were given, with a brief statement from officials saying more information on this “historic milestone” will be released at a later date.

According to international reports, Prince William and his wife Catherine will also visit Jamaica and Belize in what will be their first major overseas tour since before the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph, a United Kingdom-based newspaper, recently reported the Royal couple will be in the region for about 12 days.

This newspaper understands that representatives of the monarch were recently in The Bahamas to discuss the planned visit.

The Tribune previously reported that the couple will reportedly visit Coral Vita, a coral farm in Grand Bahama focused on reef restoration that was named one of the five $1m winners of the Duke’s inaugural Earthshot prize last year.

Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, visited The Bahamas, Belize and Jamaica in 2012 during a royal tour for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

A release from Buckingham Palace said their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit which will be their first joint overseas tour since the onset COVID-19 in 2020.