Marsh Harbour business robbed

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business establishment in Marsh Harbour over the weekend.

According to reports, an armed suspect robbed the business of $4,000 in cash and stole an employee’s vehicle shortly after 7pm on Saturday, July 9.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that officers at the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of an armed robbery.

Investigating officers were told that a slim dark male, wearing a mask and all-black clothing, and armed with a firearm, approached the cashier and demanded cash.

ASP Rolle said the female employee handed over a deposit bag, which contained $4,000 cash. She also handed over the keys to her 2018 Red Honda Civic vehicle. The culprit fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.